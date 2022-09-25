Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) is Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Nordson accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,253,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.55. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $272.28.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.