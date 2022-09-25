Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 41,306 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 492,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 126,817 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 551,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $25.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

