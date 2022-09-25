Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

