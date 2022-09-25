Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $598,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 174,434 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

