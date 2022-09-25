Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,844,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $95.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

