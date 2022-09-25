Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.73 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

