Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 67,398 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

