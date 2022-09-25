iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

