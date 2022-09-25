Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $71.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $97.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.