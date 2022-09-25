Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 231,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,608,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,099,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

