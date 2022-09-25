Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

