Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of SMSI opened at $2.47 on Friday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 67.41%. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

