ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,849 Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nemaura Medical worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nemaura Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

NMRD stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Nemaura Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

