ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 70.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 101.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,893,357 shares in the company, valued at $64,058,218.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $45,315.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,977.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $300,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,893,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,058,218.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,385 shares of company stock worth $6,506,152. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

