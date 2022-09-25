ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $106,853.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,194.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $554,354 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

