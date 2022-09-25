Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.04 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

