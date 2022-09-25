Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 55,883 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $315,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

