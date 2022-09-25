Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,655,000 after buying an additional 251,597 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

