Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

