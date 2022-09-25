Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVDV. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 228,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:AVDV opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

