Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.88. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

RZLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “assumes” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

