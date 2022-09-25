Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.8 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

