Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 10,747 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

