ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,936,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

HACK opened at $43.41 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.