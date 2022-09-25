Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,655 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 8.8 %

Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

