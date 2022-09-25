Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Reduced by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Oshkosh by 209.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 192,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Oshkosh by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after acquiring an additional 168,089 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.