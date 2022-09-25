Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 450 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.