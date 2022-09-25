Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $48.96 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.