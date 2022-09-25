Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

DFAE stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

