Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

