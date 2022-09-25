Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,697 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.