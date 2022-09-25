Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 76,821 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,713,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,472,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,352,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,495,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,432,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

