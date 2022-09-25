Provence Wealth Management Group Makes New $446,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

