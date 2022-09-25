Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ opened at $74.69 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.