Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,708,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 28,221 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

