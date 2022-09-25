Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.50 and a 200 day moving average of $362.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.