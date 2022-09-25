Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $355.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

