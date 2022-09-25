Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

DFAX opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

