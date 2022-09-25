Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,442 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

