Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Raised by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $21.89 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61.

