Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $153.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $152.64 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

