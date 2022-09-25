Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $92.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $288.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.