Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $341,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

