Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $81,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $90.44 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $88.73 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

