iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IYH opened at $256.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.21.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

