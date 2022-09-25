Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Bausch Health Companies Profile

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

