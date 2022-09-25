Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FL. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

