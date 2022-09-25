Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock worth $3,267,761 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

