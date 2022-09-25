Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $339.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

