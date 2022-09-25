Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,522 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,425,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 943,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 158,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $54.94 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

